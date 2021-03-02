For new or returning subscribers, get 50% off your first year of the CBS All Access Annual Plan with coupon code "PARAMOUNTPLUS". That' drops the yearly starting price to $30. Plus, new subscribers can stack a 1-week free trail with this deal. Shop Now at CBS All Access
- You must select the annual plan during the signup process. To sign up for an annual plan, select the "Save over 15% OFF the monthly price with an annual plan!" option during step 1 of the registration process. Then apply the coupon at checkout.
- If you have an active subscription, you won't be able to use this coupon. You may be able to cancel your current plan and rejoin using the coupon the day after your previously paid monthly subscription ends.
- After the promotional period, your annual subscription will renew at $59.99 per year unless you cancel.
- On March 4, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+.
- Stream your favorite TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
- Watch CBS All Access originals like The Stand, Coyote, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
- Stream Super Bowl LV on February 7.
Add 3 movies to your cart from a selection of over 40 to get this discount. Buy Now at Vudu
- Pictured is The Expendables for $3 after savings.
You'd pay $6 more at other streaming platforms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Triple Oscar winner
- 1 hour 46 minutes run time
Apply coupon code "FORYOU" to get a month's access for free. (Usually you get a week for free with a $6/mo. renewal.) Shop Now at CBS All Access
- After the free trial is over, you will be charged $5.99 per month (limited commercials) or $9.99 per month (commercial free.)
- If you have an active subscription, you may be able to cancel your current plan and rejoin using the coupon the day after your previously paid monthly subscription ends.
- On March 4, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+.
- Includes access to CBS, MTVS, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and more
