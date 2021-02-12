New
CBS All Access Annual Plan
50% off 1st year + 1-week free trial

For new or returning subscribers, get 50% off your first year of the CBS All Access Annual Plan with coupon code "PARAMOUNTPLUS". That' drops the yearly starting price to $30. Plus, new subscribers can stack a 1-week free trail with this deal. Shop Now at CBS All Access

  • You must select the annual plan during the signup process. To sign up for an annual plan, select the "Save over 15% OFF the monthly price with an annual plan!" option during step 1 of the registration process. Then apply the coupon at checkout.
  • If you have an active subscription, you won't be able to use this coupon. You may be able to cancel your current plan and rejoin using the coupon the day after your previously paid monthly subscription ends.
  • After the promotional period, your annual subscription will renew at $59.99 per year unless you cancel.
  • On March 4, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+.
  • Stream your favorite TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
  • Watch CBS All Access originals like The Stand, Coyote, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
