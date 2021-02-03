Get 50% off your first year of the CBS All Access Annual Plan with coupon code "PARAMOUNTPLUS". That' drops to the yearly price to $30 for a savings of $30. Plus, you can try your first week for free. Shop Now at CBS All Access
- On March 4, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+.
- To sign up for an annual plan, select the "Save over 15% OFF the monthly price with an annual plan!" option during step 1 of the registration process.
- After the promotional period, your annual subscription will renew at $59.99 per year unless you cancel.
- Stream your favorite TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
- Watch CBS All Access originals like The Stand, Coyote, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
- Stream Super Bowl LV on February 7.
-
Expires 3/3/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Enjoy 9 of Netflix's most popular shows and movies for absolutely free. Shop Now at Netflix
- choose from Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie
For students only, get all three services for one very low monthly price. The non-student plan for Spotify Premium alone is usually $10/month. Shop Now at Spotify
- Available only to students at an accredited higher education institution.
- The free month is only available to higher education students who haven't already tried Premium.
- Spotify Premium (music ad-free, play anywhere - even offline, & on-demand playback)
- Hulu (ad-supported)
- Showtime streaming service
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
Prime members can save on a wide selection of discounted movies and TV shows, including Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights, Die Hard, Christmas Vacation, Top Gear, and many more. Shop Now at Amazon
- $1.99 movie rentals
- $9.99 or less movie deals
- $7.99 or less movie deals
- $9.99 or less TV deals
- $2.99 or less movie deals
Sign In or Register