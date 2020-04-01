Open Offer in New Tab
CBS All Access · 50 mins ago
CBS All Access 60-day Trial
free

That's plenty of time to binge Picard and just about every other show that you want to catch up on. Even better, it works on the more expensive commercial-free option as well for a savings of $20. Shop Now at CBS All Access

Tips
  • If you didn't start the 30-day free trial we mentioned last week, create your account using coupon code "GIFT".
  • After the account is created, enter coupon code "ENJOY" in the Subscription & Billing area of your account to add the extra month.
Features
  • It costs $5.99/month thereafter for the basic plan, or $9.99/month for the commercial-free plan, unless you cancel before the end of the trial period.
Leave a comment!

1 comment
skalover89
Where do we put "ENJOY" in the subscription area? I see no area to input a coupon code.
9 min ago