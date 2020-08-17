New
CBS All Access · 57 mins ago
free
Get a month of free access (normally $5.99) via coupon code "PLAY". Shop Now at CBS All Access
Tips
- Offer is good for new US subscribers only.
- It costs $5.99/month thereafter, unless you cancel before the end of the trial period.
Features
- Stream more than 12,000 episodes of your favorite daytime, primetime and late night CBS shows.
Details
Comments
1 wk ago
Peacock Premium 3-Month Subscription
free for Android users
That's a $15 savings. Shop Now
Tips
- An account must be created from an Android device to get this deal. A coupon code for a 3-month subscription will be emailed to you.
- After the trial period, the subscription will auto renew at $4.99/mo. unless canceled.
Features
- movies, TV shows, news, and sports from NBC Universal
Hulu · 1 mo ago
Hulu 1-Month Trial No Ad Unlimited Video Streaming
free
Pitter patter, let's get at 'er. Catch up on TV, movies, and Hulu Originals with a rare free trial for the ad-free service. Shop Now at Hulu
Features
- The plan costs $11.99 per month after the trial period.
6 days ago
NHL TV 2019-2020 All Access Pass
$5
Watch the Stanley Cup Qualifiers for a fraction of the usual cost of the All Access Pass. (The 2018-2019 pass cost $145.) Buy Now
Features
- 10 exhibition and 21 Stanley Cup Qualifier out of market games
Google · 1 mo ago
Perks of Buying a Chromebook
Free 3-mo Disney+, Doom, Stardew Valley, & more
We've recently seen Disney Plus remove the 7-day free trial from their site, however those in the market for a new Chromebook are in luck. Google offers a number of goodies to sweeten the pot when purchasing a new Chromebook, many of which are listed below. Carpe Deal-em readers! Shop Now at Google
Features
- 3-months of Disney Plus for new subscribers
- Doom game
- Doom II game
- Stardew Valley game
- Fallout Shelter in-app item pack
- The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood story expansion for The Elder Scrolls: Legends
- 12-months of 100GB Google One Storage and more!
