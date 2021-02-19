Apply coupon code "CBDLOVE" to save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99 or orders of $49 or more ship for free.
- 100mg
- helps to reduce pain and inflammation
Spring is just around the corner bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
Save big on Ray-Ban sunglasses and other eyewear. Click the red "Promo" tab to access a variety of deals to find a pair to suit your needs. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
- Up to 50% off sunglasses.
- Up to 50% off eyeglasses.
- $30 off polarized sunglasses.
- 40% off prescription sunglasses with frame purchase.
It's the best price we could find for this quantity by $2, although most stores charge at least $5 bottle. (Add three to your cart to get this price.) Buy Now at Amazon
Fill out a short questionnaire to get a free sample. Shop Now
- paraben-free
- non-comedogenic/ oil-free
Use coupon code "CBDLOVE" to save $8. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- In Raspberry.
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping.
- contains 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per serving of 2 gummies
Use coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for 15% off sitewide. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the CBD Gummies 750mg 30-Count Bottle for $56.09 after coupon ($10 off).
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save $3 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- dark roast
- 90mg of full spectrum CBD per bag
- contains 0.3% THC or less
Apply coupon code "CBDLOVE" to get $5 under our mention from last week, save $24 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 20mg CBD per teaspoon
Sign In or Register