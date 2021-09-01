CBDfx CBD Hemp Cream 1-oz. Bottle for $14

Coupon code "SHOPCBD30" cuts it to $14 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- 100mg
- purports to reduce pain and inflammation
Apply coupon code "35EXTRA" to cut the already-discounted selection for prices starting from $3.89, saving on protein, creatine, multivitamins, omega-3, and more. Shop Now at Myprotein
- Shipping adds $6.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Coupon code "SHOPCBD30" gets the extra discount on these items – although using code "FREESHIP" to cancel the $7.99 shipping fees is actually a better discount on orders under $27. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- If you're not using the code above, shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping automatically.
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum 250mg Isolate Blend CBD Lotion for $20.50 w/ free shipping via code "FREESHIP" ($28 savings).
Coupon code "FREESHIP" saves you $8 in shipping fees (no one likes paying more for shipping than they're spending on the item itself), making it a low by $9. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- In assorted flavors.
- 25mg CBD and 0.5mg melatonin per gummy
- pectin based
- gluten free
- non GMO
- vegan
- Model: GRE-000135
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to save $2, making it the lowest price we could find.
Update: If you don't have an order over $50 (to qualify for free shipping), you can use code "FREESHIP" instead to pay a lower total price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- gluten free
- sweet and sour
- contains five 10mg gummies
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a savings of $15, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- This product does not contain THC.
- lemon flavoring
- Broad Spectrum
Coupon code "SHOPCBD30" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99; orders of $50 or more ship free.
- 16.6mg of CBD per ml
Sign In or Register