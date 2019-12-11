Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
CAT 3-Piece Toolbag Set
$150 w/ $58 in Rakuten Points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $92 under other Toolsmith Direct storefronts and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's offered by Toolsmith Direct via Rakuten.
Features
  • 18" roller toolbag
  • 13" & 16" wide mouth toolbags
  • Model: 240080
  • Published 1 hr ago
