Rakuten · 1 hr ago
CAT 3-Piece Multi-Tool and Pocket Knife Set
$23 $50
free shipping

That's $9 under our December mention, $23 off, and the best price we could find.

Update: A reader found code "TOO15X" drops it $4 lower to $22.91. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Tool Smith Direct via Rakuten.
Features
  • 7" folding knife
  • 6.25" skeleton folding knife
  • 13-in-1 multitool
  • Model: 240192
  • Code "TOO15X"
  • Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
1 comment
hollywoodfrodo
Actually, use coupon code TOO15X right now for an additional $4 Off dropping the price to $23!
3 hr 30 min ago