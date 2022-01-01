That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 65-watt equivalent
- voice control
- Google Assistant control
- adjusts from warm to cool
Expires 1/1/2022
That's $18 off list, although you'd pay over $40 for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- no additional hub or bridge required – control via the Cync app
- adjustable temperature (from 2,000K to 7,000K)
- custom scheduling
- Model: 93105377
The banner at Amazon says up to 30% off, but we found deals up to 54% off in the sale. Save on a selection of about two dozen bulbs and switches. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the GE Lighting LED+ Color Changing BR30 Light Bulb with Remote Control for $8.24 (54% off, and a price low by $3).
Best Buy charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.49 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000K daylight white
- 60-watt equivalent
- Alexa compatible
- 800 lumens
- A19 shape
- dimmable
- E26 base
- Model: B11-N12W4P
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- warm white
- up to 25,000 hour lifetime
- requires the Hue Hub (sold separately)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Hue
- Model: 453100
- UPC: 046677433758
That's $10 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- control via Cync app
- create custom schedules
- compatible with Google Nest or Amazon Alexa
- Model: 93129692
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
