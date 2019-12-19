Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
C by GE 60W-Equivalent Smart LED Bulb 2-Pack
$12 $25
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
Features
  • dimmable
  • voice control
  • E26 base
  • Bluetooth connectivity
