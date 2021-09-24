sponsored
New
Buydeem · 1 hr ago
$100 $140
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNCast99" to cut the Buydeem 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven from $140 to $100. Buy Now at Buydeem
Tips
- Available in Cozy Greenish and Whale Blue.
Features
- Safe in ovens up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit
- Ergonomic cast iron grips
- For oven or stovetop
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Honey Can Do Joyce Chen 12" Carbon Steel Stir-Fry Wok Pan
$22 $25
free shipping w/ $45
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- This pan is uncoated and will darken and develop a custom patina the more it's seasoned.
Features
- measures 23.5" x 12" x 5.5"
- 1.5mm gauge carbon steel
- removable solid birchwood handle
- Model: J21-9979
Home Depot · 6 days ago
NutriChef 12" Nonstick Tri-ply Stainless Steel Wok w/ Lid
$64 $150
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- tri-ply bond construction, with layers of 18/10 stainless steel, aluminum, and magnetic stainless steel
- DAKIN textured nonstick coating (metal utensil-safe)
- riveted stainless steel handles
- tempered glass lid with stainless steel rim
- oven-safe up to 500°F & dishwasher-safe
- suitable for all cooktops
- Model: NCS3PWOK
Home & Cook · 3 days ago
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale
up to 81% off
$8 shipping
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
New
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Kitchen Collective 5-Quart Speckled Dutch Oven
$20 $50
free shipping w/ $25
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
- glass lid
- heavy-gauge cast aluminum
- nonstick interior
Sign In or Register