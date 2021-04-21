At Ace Hardware when you purchase the DeWalt 13" 20V Battery String Trimmer Kit for $199.99, you'll also get the DeWalt 125 mph 450 CFM 20V Battery Handheld Bare Blower Tool for free. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- the trimmer features a folding hinge, 14" swath, and QuickLoad spool
- the blower features a concentrator nozzle, low noise operation, and variable trigger and speed lock
-
Expires 4/26/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
You would pay $138 more elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The blower is added to cart automatically.
- Trimmer:
- includes battery & charger
- Hi/Lo speed control switch
- variable speed trigger
- Blower:
- up to 125 Mph with concentrator
- 450 CFM
- variable trigger and speed lock
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
That's $3 under our January mention and a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard Height in Black.
- customizable length
- includes 8" rust proof nylon spikes & connectors
- Model: 3000-20C-6
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
Ace Rewards members save up to $50 on select lawnmowers, blowers, trimmers, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Ego Power+ Professional Grade Leaf Blower/String Trimmer Kit for $250 for members (a low by $30).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's the best price we could find by $40, although most sellers charge $169 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Compact, lightweight design fits into tight areas
- 3 LED Lights provide visibility without shadows
- One-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay $3 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
Sign In or Register