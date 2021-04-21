New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Buy the DeWalt 13" 20V Battery String Trimmer Kit and get the DeWalt Handheld Blower
free
free shipping

At Ace Hardware when you purchase the DeWalt 13" 20V Battery String Trimmer Kit for $199.99, you'll also get the DeWalt 125 mph 450 CFM 20V Battery Handheld Bare Blower Tool for free. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • the trimmer features a folding hinge, 14" swath, and QuickLoad spool
  • the blower features a concentrator nozzle, low noise operation, and variable trigger and speed lock
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/26/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Garden Tools Ace Hardware DeWalt
Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register