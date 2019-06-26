New
JCPenney · 53 mins ago
Sandals at JCPenney: Buy 1, get 2 free
At JCPenney, buy one pair of sandals and get two more pairs for free. Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $49; free same-day pickup may also available for select items. (Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95.) That's a strong BOGO offer and the first time we've seen it from JCPenney this year. Shop Now
