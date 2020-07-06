New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$8 $10
free shipping w/ $25
Apply coupon code "FOURTH" for a savings of $32 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Soft Blush pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
- measures 21" x 34"
- machine-washable
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 days ago
Petechtool Automatic Soap Dispenser
$14 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JATPU8HS" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Protool via Amazon.
- Available in Blue or White.
Features
- touchless
- infrared sensor
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Bemis Wood Round Toilet Seat
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a shipped low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It usually ships within 3 to 5 days.
Features
- easy clean hinges
- resists chipping and scratching
- Model: 500EC 000
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonCommercial Ultra Plus Toilet Paper Roll 80-Pack
$44 $46
free shipping
Check out via Subscribe and Save to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- absorbent, durable 2-ply construction
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
MoDRN Scandinavian Triangle Shower Curtain
$6 $19
free shipping w/ $35
Even with shipping, it's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- It's available in Blue.
- It's available in 72" x 72" or 72" x 84".
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
- machine-washable
- Model: MD19-D1-58-049
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
20% to 80% off
Save on over 6,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Ends Today
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's July 4th Sale
25% to 60% off + Up to extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop sitewide savings, plus get an extra discount with the coupon code "FOURTH". Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Plus, Star Rewards members receive $10 in Star Money with every $100 spent (Not a member? It's free to join).
- The coupon takes an extra 10% or 15% off in select categories. Exclusions apply; eligible items are marked.
- Free shipping applies to orders over $25, otherwise a $10.95 fee applies.
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Macy's Clearance
Up to 75% off + extra 40% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on a variety of items including clothing, home goods, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
New
Macy's · 56 mins ago
Cuisinart AFR-25M Compact Air Fryer Oven
$80 $145
free shipping
You'll pay at least $20 more at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
