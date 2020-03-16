$15 off first order + free chicken wings

Stuck inside and need some entertainment? The Met Opera has you covered! Stream nightly encore performances of their Live in HD cinematic series from March 16 to March 22, 2020. Each performance will be available starting at 7:30 pm EST through 3:30 pm EST the following day on the Met Opera homepage. (The performances will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.)



