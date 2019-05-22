Walmart offers the Bushnell TRKR 1,000-Lumen Lantern for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $2, although most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now
Features
  • four light settings (w/ run times varying between eight and 300 hours)
  • requires four D batteries (not included)