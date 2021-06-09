Bushnell Golf Phantom GPS for $100
Bushnell Golf Phantom GPS
$100 $130
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black or Red.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bushnell Golf via eBay.
  • measures distances from center, front, and back of green; measures distances to hazards
  • works with the Bushnell Golf App
  • attaches to trousers or bag
