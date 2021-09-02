Burt's Bees Sale: Up to 20% off
Burt's Bees · 27 mins ago
Burt's Bees Sale
up to 20% off
free shipping w/ $35

Save on skin care, baby, and lip care bundles. Plus, the lower free shipping threshold saves another $5 to $6 for orders under $49. Shop Now at Burt's Bees

  • Posted by Elizabeth.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I like Burt's Bees products because they use natural ingredients and are free from things like phthalates and parabens. A few of my favorites are their micellar water, body lotion, and lip balm."
