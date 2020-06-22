Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to drop it to the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with $25.
- 10-Count White Tea Towelettes
- Soap Bark & Chamomile Cleansing Cream Mini
- Ultra Conditioning Lip Balm
- Red Dahlia Tinted Lip Balm
- cosmetic bag
- paraben-, phthalate-, petrolatum-, and SLS-free
That's $3 under our mention of another color from two weeks ago and around $23 less than third-party sellers charge for this made-in-America kit today. Buy Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $3 shipping fee.
- Stock varies by ZIP code.
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1701
Stock up and save on moisturizer, lip balm, clay masks, cloths, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Discount applies automatically in checkout when you add any three items from this page.
That's around $11 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price
Save 35% off the list price and a buck more than the next best price we found.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only, at select stores. Buy Now at Target
- 8-foot power cord
- 24 pieces including 10 guide combs, cape, case, and more
- Model: 79602
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to put it at $422 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Beige.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to cut an extra 30% off select apparel, accessories, shoes, luggage, jewelry, and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Extra 25% off select watches.
- Extra 15% off select cosmetics/fragrances.
- Extra 10% off select furniture, mattresses, rugs, small appliances, lighting, and select fine jewelry.
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In store pickup may also be available.)
It's $46 under list and a great price for a men's dress shirt. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Blue.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
- machine washable
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in 012 Pitch.
- Pad your order over $25 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
- anti-odor technology
Sign In or Register