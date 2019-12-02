Open Offer in New Tab
Burst Sonic Toothbrush
$50 $100
free shipping

As part of its Black Friday sale, Burst Oral Care offers its Burst Sonic Toothbrush in Rose Gold for $69.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $49.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at BURST Oral Care

Tips
  • This is a subscription service and you'll be sent a new replacement head for $7 every 90 days. It can be cancelled at anytime.
Features
  • charcoal infused PBT nylon bristles
  • two minute auto off timer
  • three brushing modes
  • travel case
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 12/2/2019
