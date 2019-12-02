Personalize your DealNews Experience
As part of its Black Friday sale, Burst Oral Care offers its Burst Sonic Toothbrush in Rose Gold for $69.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $49.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at BURST Oral Care
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's $5 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $3; it's more commonly priced around $25. Buy Now at Kohl's
