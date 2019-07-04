New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Details
-
-
-
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts
$10 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts in Red or Electric Green for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 38
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Crochet Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
$16 $35
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers this Women's Crochet Halter One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Parisian Blue pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Apply coupon code "HEATWAVE" to drop it to $15.99. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Simply Slim Women's Gingham Check 2-Piece Swing Skirt Swimsuit Set
$22 $35
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Gingham Check 2-Piece Swing Skirt Swimsuit Set in several colors (Turquoise pictured) for $24.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. (Orders over $35 unlock free shipping.) That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $21.99. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Amazon · 6 days ago
Snowledge Swimming Goggles
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Snowledge Offical Store via Amazon offers the Snowledge Swimming Goggles in several colors (Green pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "Z7MNUU2A" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- UV protection
- anti-fog
- adjustable strap
- includes protective case & earplugs
Macy's · 3 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Gradient 7" Volley Swim Trunks
$16 $52
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Gradient 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Black for $15.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
