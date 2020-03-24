2 Free Kids Meals w/ any mobile app order

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Participating Burger King locations offer two free kids meals with any purchase made online or through its mobile app. Shop Now
It's at least $10 off the regular price of the Family Feast and you'd pay $39 or more if you ordered these items à la carte. Buy Now
KFC offers free delivery on all KFC orders placed online. Some restrictions may apply. Shop Now at KFC
That's some very inexpensive pizza and the first time we've seen this discount from Pizza Hut since last April. Shop Now at Pizza Hut
In an effort to help local businesses, Uber Eats is waiving the delivery fee for more than 100,000 independent restaurants. Shop Now at Uber
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
