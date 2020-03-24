Open Offer in New Tab
Burger King
2 Free Kids Meals w/ any mobile app order
via online or mobile app

Participating Burger King locations offer two free kids meals with any purchase made online or through its mobile app. Shop Now

  • If your order is over $10, you'll get free delivery too.
  • Valid on takeout, drive-thru, and delivery orders.
  • Redeemable once per day through April 6.
  • Published 39 min ago
