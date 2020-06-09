New
Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality at itch.io
Donations starting from $5

It includes more than 700 projects, some of which are well-reviewed games such as Oxenfree, A Short Hike, Night in the Woods, and Overland. All proceeds will be split between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund & Community Bail Fund. Buy Now

  • All titles are DRM-free
  • Steam keys are not included; everything will need to be downloaded directly from itch.io
