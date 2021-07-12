Bulova and Citizen Watches at Macy's: 32% off

Pick up a name brand watch and save at least 32%, although we found deeper discounts on the sale page. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's 42mm Leather Strap Watch for $125 ($125 off).
- Choose store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Be the one who always knows what time it is, and save on a new watch. Brands include Kenneth Cole, Citizen, and AIX Armani Exchange. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Kenneth Cole New York Men's 3-Hand Leather Strap Watch for $39.97 ($65 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89. You can also choose free ship to store during checkout.
Save 65% on 10 styles. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. Alternatively, choose free ship to store during checkout.
Stopwatches from the high-end brand start from $682, men's from $819, and women's from $828, with over 300 choices on offer. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used TAG Heur Men's Professional 2000 Watch for $818.99 (low by $180 for new model).
You can shop new timepieces from $2,140, or save more on pre-owned models that start at $1,725. Shop Now at eBay
- Some of these watches are new, some are pre-owned. See the product condition on the product pages.
- These timepieces are all covered by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Shop a wide selection of furniture including decor from $19, headboards and accent tables from $59, bookcases and bar stools from $69, storage cabinets from $79, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Chateau 7-Piece Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Set for $1,599 ($2,700 off the list price).
Save on over 18,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed for $279 ($220 off).
Sign In or Register