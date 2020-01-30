Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 43 mins ago
Bully Tools Poly Scoop Shovel
$22 $30
$7 shipping

That's $12 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • d-grip handle
  • scoop meaures 14" x 17"
  • polypropylene construction
  • Model: 83362
All Deals Garden Tools Northern Tool
