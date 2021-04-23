New
Bulleit x American Forests Earth Day Cocktail Kit
$35 for 2 drinks, $70 for 8 drinks
$10 shipping

Bulleit, in partnership with American Forests and Cocktail Courier, offers a sustainable cocktail kit for Earth Day. 22% of all sales go to American Forests, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring healthy forests. Buy Now

  Shipping starts at around $10.
  • 2-drink kit includes whiskey, citrus stock, pineapple cordial, and dehydrated lemon wheels
  • 8-drink kit includes larger quantities of the above as well as two Bulleit upcycled rocks glasses and seed paper
  • Expires 4/30/2021
