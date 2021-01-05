New
Build.com · 1 hr ago
up to 55% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop on faucets, tubs, light fixtures, ceiling fans, doorknobs, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/7/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Camco Water Bandit
$8 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Most outlets charge at least $2 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- connects a hose to unthreaded faucets or those with stripped threads
- 3.25" long
- attaches to any standard size faucet
- Model: 22484
Ends Today
Home Depot · 5 hrs ago
Thermostats, Water Leak Detectors, and Room Heaters at Home Depot
up to 40% off
free shipping
Thermostats start at $15, water leak detectors at $400, and room heaters at $543. Shop Now at Home Depot
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Frost King 0.5" x 20-Foot Caulk Saver
$2 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's back in stock on January 16
Features
- durable, resilient poly foam
- works with virtually every type of caulk and sealant
- Model: C22H
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Johnson Hardware Pocket Door Frame
$75 $109
free shipping
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- for 1" to 1-3/8" thick doors
- Model: 153068PF
Build.com · 1 wk ago
Build.com New Year Sale
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on bathroom, kitchen, lighting, hardware, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Prices are as marked.
New
Build.com · 31 mins ago
Air King 40" 1,500W Baseboard Heater
$40 $50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Build.com
Features
- 5118 BTU output
- auto overheat protection
- digital display w/ thermostat
- timer
- Model: 8820C
Sign In or Register