Apply coupon code "EXTRA10" to save an extra 10% off bathroom fixtures, hardware, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Over 1,200 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.125" diameter top with 1" basket
- rust-resistant
- Model: BS-S
Apply coupon code "NEWLY" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at paxcess.com
- 4 adapter sizes
- USB QC 3.0 port
- USB Type-C port
- adjustable kickstand
- IPX3 water resistant
With lighting from $3.47, drawer pulls as low at $1.48, door knobs starting at $5.93, and so much more, you're sure to find a deal on your home improvement needs. Shop Now at Build.com
Apply coupon code "EXTRA10" to drop it to $36. That's a $4 low. Buy Now at Build.com
- pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply.
- 22" wide
- shaded
Save up to 30% on kitchen lighting, up to 20% on a range of appliances, up to 25% on backsplash tiles, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Get a jump start on upgrading your kitchen before the holidays, and save on appliances, sinks and faucets, lighting, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Most of these items qualify for free shipping, but if your order is under $49, a $6.99 fee will apply.
- Note that coupon code "AUTUMN" bags another 5% off in many categories. (Eligible items are marked.) Additionally, check individual product pages for alternate coupon codes.
Sign In or Register