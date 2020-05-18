Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Build.com · 50 mins ago
Build.com Memorial Day Sale: Up to 70% off
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $49

Score deep savings sitewide, with particularly strong discounts on HVAC, kitchen backsplash tiling, lighting, and patio furniture and decor. Shop Now at Build.com

Tips
  • Shipping varies by ZIP, although most orders of $49 or more ship for free.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden Build.com
Memorial Day Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register