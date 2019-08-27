Personalize your DealNews Experience
Build.com cuts up to 40% off a selection of kitchen appliances, lighting, accessories, and more during its Labor Day Sale. (Eligible items are marked.) Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 receive free shipping automatically; larger items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Home Depot discounts hundreds of items during its Home Depot Home Labor Day Savings. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges which start at $5.99. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Makita Impact Gold Ultra-Magnetic Torsion Insert Bit Holder for $3.36 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Kichler 3-Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture in several colors (Brushed Nickel pictured) for $26.04 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Build.com offers the StyleCraft Roxie Rose 17" Wide Two Shelf Glass and Metal Pedestal Stand in Antique Gold for $70.51 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
