Build.com takesa selection of bathroom furniture, lighting, and decor during its Fresh Start Bathroom Sale . Plus, coupon code "LIGHTING10" cuts anselect lighting items . (There may be further coupons available; any applicable coupons will show on individual product pages.) Shipping adds, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends January 31. A couple of best bets, both with free shipping:Note that select clearance items may be eligible for an extra 10% off via coupon code "EXTRA10".