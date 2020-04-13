Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Build.com · 1 hr ago
Build.com Fresh Home Deals
up to 20% off
free shipping w/ $49

Stuck at home like most of us? Why not do a little DIY and sprucing up in the meantime? Save big on a variety of home items. Shop Now at Build.com

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH" to get this discount.
  • Shipping starts at $5.99, but select items or orders of $49 or more bag free shipping; larger items may incur additional fees.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH"
  • Expires 4/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Improvement Build.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register