New
Build.com · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on kitchen, bathroom, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Up to 20% off kitchen items.
- Up to 25% off bathroom items.
- Up to 50% off lighting.
- Shipping adds $6.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Some items below $49 ship free.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Vifah 4-Slat Acacia Interlocking Deck Tile 10-Pack
$48 $67
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- kiln-dried wood
- snap-together installation
- Model: V488
Amazon · 5 days ago
Frost King 16-Foot Garage Door Seal
$12 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- nail on
- EPDM rubber
- measures 2-1/4" x 16-ft.
- Model: G16H
Amazon · 2 wks ago
2x4basics Stud Track Storage System
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $7 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes 2 sturdy end brackets, 6 universal hooks, and accessories
- Model: 90101
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Frost King Marvin Adjustable Window Screen w/ Filter
$12 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 45" metal rail extension
- filter extends from 25" to 45"
- Model: AWS1145
Build.com · 1 mo ago
Build.com Year End Clearance Sale
up to 55% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop discounted faucets, sinks, bath accessories, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register