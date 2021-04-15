New
Build.com · 17 mins ago
Build.com Spring Favorites Sale
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $49

Save on fixtures for your kitchen, bathroom, back yard and more, from brands including Kohler, Bosch, and Kwikset. Shop Now at Build.com

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping. (Marked items get no-minimum free 2-day shipping.)
  • Pictured is the Kohler Awaken 2 GPM Multifunction Shower Head in Polished Chrome for $28.59 (low by $7).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home & Garden Build.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register