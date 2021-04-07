Shop over 3,000 items, including lighting, kitchen and bathroom hardware, faucets, toilets, home decor, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- View all available items by clicking on the "Clearance" tab, then "Best Buys Under $100".
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Kichler Wedgeport 3-Fixture Bathroom Light for $29.34 (low by $59).
Published 22 min ago
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
That's the best shipped price by $6.
Update: It's now $3.19. Buy Now at Amazon
- see-through lid
- ideal for fasteners, drill bits, precision tools and other smaller items
- Model: 1960416
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
That's $5.98 per square foot and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Build.com
- In Tan / White / Gray blend.
- 9.9-square feet of coverage
- natural Indonesian stone
- Model: MT-L3RTWG
Save on a wide selection of items including faucets, sinks, cabinet hardware, appliances, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Miseno Clapton 60" Free Standing Double Vanity Set for $1,762.20 (low by a buck).
Save on 7 options from APC Cork. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping starts at $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Available in several finishes (Seaside pictured).
Save on brands like Kohler, Elkay, Kraus, & Proflo. Shop Now at Build.com
- Pictured is the Kohler Bellera 1.5 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet in Polished Chrome for $143 ($24 low).
- Shipping starts at $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
