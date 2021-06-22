Build.com 4th of July Sale: Up to 30% off

New
Build.com · 14 mins ago
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $49
Find deals on lighting, kitchen, hardware, home decor, ceiling fans, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $5, or orders over $49 get free shipping.
Details
Comments
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Wall Bench Blox Bin 2-Pack
$1.70 $4
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a buck under our April mention and the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- see-through lid
- ideal for fasteners, drill bits, precision tools and other smaller items
- Model: 1960416
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Korky QuietFILL Platinum Fill Valve for Toilets
$9.98 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Amazon · 4 days ago
Werner AC78 Quickclick Stabilizer
$48 $100
free shipping
That's a low by around $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3" x 44" x 10"
- Spring-loaded locking latch
- Quick release attach pins
- Non-marring rubber end caps
- Model: AC78
Amazon · 5 days ago
Prime-Line Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal
$11 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 3/8" x 36"
- fits 36" frameless shower doors
- constructed from clear vinyl
- Model: M 6258
Build.com · 1 mo ago
Outdoor Lighting at Build.com
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $49
Discounts on select items including wall sconces, post lights, security lights, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Maxim Builder Cast 10" Light Wall Sconce for $32.30 ($6 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Build.com · 1 mo ago
Door Hardware Sale at Build.com
up to 10% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop discounted deadbolts, keyless entries, and handle sets in a variety of finishes. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Several items ship free (as marked). Otherwise, free shipping applies to orders of $49 or more.
Build.com · 1 mo ago
2-Day Clearance Sale at Build.com
up to 10% off
free shipping w/ $49
Find deals on lighting, kitchen, hardware, home decor, ceiling fans, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $5, or orders over $49 get free shipping.
Sign In or Register