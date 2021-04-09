You can easily save anywhere from a buck to over $20 on a single game here, so the multi-game prices save you exponentially more. Shop Now at Fanatical
- The games redeem on Steam.
- discounted games include Deadly Premonition, SimCity 4, HomeWorld: Remastered Collection, Bunker Punks, and more
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Use the steps below to claim a 3-month free trial of Stadia Pro – that's a $30 savings, assuming your bandwidth caps don't annihilate you. Shop Now at Lenovo
- To get this deal:
- Sign up for a free Lenovo Legion Community account when prompted at the link above.
- Once you've signed in, follow the "3 Month Free Stadia Trial (test)" link
- Copy the offer code from the Claim URL ("invite-code=")
- Open Stadia.com in Desktop mode (in a Chrome browser)
- Click your avatar and go to settings -> redeem code, then paste your code
- You'll be prompted to sign up for $9.99 a month, but if you go ahead, it'll say your first payment will be in July – cancel before then to avoid paying
- stream a whole range of paid-for and free games
- free games include Resident Evil 7: BioHazard, Hitman: Season One, and Little Nightmares II
Log in to add this game to your library for free (easily the best deal we could find by at least a buck). Shop Now
- Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, Arlene, Liz, Harry, and Squeak characters
- 16 different circuts
- 3 game modes
- 3 difficulty levels
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Shop Now
- realistically detailed 3D environments
- original and captivating storyline
Scroll down to the "Games with Prime" section to see free games. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for free ($20 elsewhere).
- Must be a Prime member.
- Choose from 30 games plus several more free gaming packs, bundles, and offers.
Save $253 off list for 20 games, including Castaway Paradise, Alekhine's Gun, and Gem Craft. Buy Now at Fanatical
- digital download
- includes a 5% off future use coupon and 20 games
It's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $20.
Update: The price has increased to $1.59. Buy Now at Fanatical
- over 40 iconic cars
- 70 stages to race through
- custom rally events
- daily, weekly, and monthly online challenges
Sign In or Register