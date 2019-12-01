Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Build-A-Bear Workshop · 25 mins ago
Build-A-Bear Workshop Black Friday Sale
Shop Now

The Build-A-Bear Workshop 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. In-store or online, you can buy one Make-Your-Own furry friend and get a second for $10 through Sunday. Plus, as a Black Friday doorbuster, you can get a Snow Cute Boy or Girl for $6 each starting on Thanksgiving and while supplies last. Shop Now at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Features
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events Build-A-Bear Workshop Build-a-Bear Workshop
Black Friday Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register