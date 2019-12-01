Personalize your DealNews Experience
The Build-A-Bear Workshop 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. In-store or online, you can buy one Make-Your-Own furry friend and get a second for $10 through Sunday. Plus, as a Black Friday doorbuster, you can get a Snow Cute Boy or Girl for $6 each starting on Thanksgiving and while supplies last. Shop Now at Build-A-Bear Workshop
Save on TVs, tablets, smartwatches, monitors, soundbars, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Costco
Save on a range of daily deals, timed early access deals, and heaps more besides. Shop Now at Amazon
Best Buy is now offering everyone early access to hundreds of Black Friday deals. The sale is putting many tech items at the best prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Lowe's Black Friday deals are live with discounts on thousands of items, including appliances, decor, lighting, tools, and more. Check back throughout the week for new deals. Shop Now at Lowe's
