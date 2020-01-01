Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Buffalo Wild Wings · 1 hr ago
Buffalo Wild Wings Boneless Wings
Buy one, get one free
curbside pickup

Save up to $33 and indulge in some treats when you need it the most. Shop Now at Buffalo Wild Wings

Features
  • choose between six wings up to 30 wings
  • choose between sauces, dips and veggies
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Restaurants Buffalo Wild Wings
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register