Macy's offers the Buffalo David Bitton Men's Utility Shirt in Laurier or Charcoal for $19.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Buffalo David Bitton Men's Soovinc-X Regular-Fit Stretch Camouflage Utility Shirt in Ardent or Garnet for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank discounts a selection of its men's polo shirts to $7.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $3 under last month's mention and a savings of up to $118 off list price. Buy Now
Aomo Love via Amazon offers its Aomo Love Men's Hawaiian Button-Down Shirt for $16.68. Coupon code "AHQ8GMUM" drops the price to $8.34. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Flex Collar Stretch Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $16.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
