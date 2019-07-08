New
Macy's · 51 mins ago
Buffalo David Bitton Men's Soovinc-X Regular-Fit Stretch Camouflage Utility Shirt
$13 $59
pickp at Macy's
Macy's offers the Buffalo David Bitton Men's Soovinc-X Regular-Fit Stretch Camouflage Utility Shirt in Ardent or Garnet for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $46 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • sizes L to XXL
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shirts Macy's Buffalo David Bitton
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register