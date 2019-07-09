Macy's · 1 hr ago
Buffalo David Bitton Men's Soovinc-X Regular-Fit Stretch Camouflage Utility Shirt
$13 $59
Macy's offers the Buffalo David Bitton Men's Soovinc-X Regular-Fit Stretch Camouflage Utility Shirt in Ardent or Garnet for $12.96 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually costs $10.95, that's a savings of $57 altogether, and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • sizes L to XXL
