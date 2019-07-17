PepsiCo via Amazon offers the Bubly Sparkling Water 12-oz. Can 18-Pack in Berry Peachy Variety Pack for $10.44. Prime members can clip the 35% off coupon to drop that to $6.79 with free shipping. Buy Now
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the SunChips Multigrain Chips 1-oz. 40-Count Variety Pack for $14.52. Clip the $5 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.52 with free shipping. That's $0.24/bag, $2 under our September mention, and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $9 under what you'd pay at Target.) Buy Now
- 16 bags of Harvest Cheddar
- 10 bags of Original
- 14 bags of Garden Salsa
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon offers the Pure Leaf Real Brewed 18.5-oz. Iced Tea 12-Pack in Raspberry for $9.96. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although it was $2 less last August. Buy Now
- no artificial sweeteners or added color
- 180 calories per bottle
RUNA via Amazon offers its RUNA Organic Clean Energy Drink 20-oz. 6 Flavor Sampler for $20. Clip the 50% off on-page coupon and apply code "RUNAPRIMEDAY" to drop that to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $9 less than you'd expect to pay in-store locally for each of these flavors individually. Buy Now
- lightly carbonated
- includes Zero Lime, Zero Watermelon, Zero Blood Orange, Berry, Pineapple, and Mango
- contains caffeine, polyphenols, and L-Theanine
At participating Olive Garden restaurants, buy a select lunch or dinner entrée, with prices starting at $12.99, and get a second entrée for take-out for free. (The sit-down entrée includes unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks; they can be added to the take-out meal for an additional fee.) That ties our mention from last September and is the best buy one, get one free discount we've seen from Olive Garden in this year. Click here to find a location near you.
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keurig 2.0 32-oz. Thermal Carafe in Silver for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- You can save an extra 53 cents by choosing free no-rush shipping
- double-wall stainless steel construction
- 4-cup capacity (32-oz.)
- Model: 119352
Amazon offers Prime members the Gatorade Thirst Quencher 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Fruit Punch for $7.47. Clip the 10% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.35 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention of a variety pack earlier today and $4 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- several other flavors are available for just pennies more
PepsiCo via Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Shenzhenshitangmaikejiyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the TangMai Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic for $19.95. Coupon code "B886RVDY" drops that to $6.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from a month ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- earphone control buttons
- silicone ear tips in 3 sizes
