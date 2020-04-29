Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Brussel's Bonsai 6" Chinese Elm in Clay Planter
$29 $35
free shipping

That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 5 years old
  • 6" to 8" tall
  • comes in 6" container
  • Model: Ct9005ce
