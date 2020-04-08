Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Brussel's Bonsai 6" Chinese Elm in Clay Planter
$23
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Home Depot charges the same.
Features
  • 5 year old bonsai will arrive between 6" to 8" tall in a 6" container
  • includes bonsai, decorative container, soil, & care instructions
  • Model: Ct9005ce
