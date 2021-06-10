Bruin Outdoors Angler Bowfishing Kit for $180
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Bruin Outdoors Angler Bowfishing Kit
$180 $350
free shipping

That's $170 off list and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Sportsman Outfitters via eBay.
Features
  • right-hand compound bow
  • 3-pin fiber optic sight
  • rolling arrow rest
  • pre-spooled spin cast reel
  • 40-lb. draw weight
  • 27" to 29" draw length
  • 2 fiberglass arrows with fishing tips
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register