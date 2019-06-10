New
WowitisCool · 1 hr ago
Browan 16MP 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera
$43 $70
free shipping
Wowitiscool offers the Browan 16-megapixel 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
  • requires 8 AA batteries (not included)
Features
  • 65° PIR sensor
  • night vision up to 65 feet
  • 0.4 second rapid trigger time with 3 PIR sensors
  • IP66 waterproof rating
  • up to 6-month standby time
  • 2.4" LCD color screen
  • 32GB SD/SDHC support
