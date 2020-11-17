It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black Marble.
- Also available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
Expires 11/20/2020
Save on three models, with prices starting from $58. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker for $58 ($42 off)
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- It splits into two Bluetooth 4.2 speakers for room filling sound
- IPX6 waterproof
- Built-in powerbank for your phone
- Model: H2SM-2BK
Apply coupon code "PSEPO3OF" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundlove via Amazon.
- supports Bluetooth, AUX, micro SD, USB, and mic inputs
- functions as 4,000mAh power bank
- up to 40 hours playtime
- includes a microphone
- dual 20-watt speakers
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MS21901
It's $50 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- It's noted as being in "like new" condition.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Belk
- It's $14.99 if you get it shipped with free shipping at $49.
- includes game board, dice, and 6 bottle cap game pieces
It's $21 under what you'd pay at Amazon. You'll need to opt for in-store pickup to get this price. Buy Now at Belk
- Can't pick up? You'll pay $19.99 plus $8.95 for shipping (still a $10 low).
- removable drip tray and water reservoir
- accepts k-cup pods and coffee grounds
- one-touch operation
- automatic shut-off
- Model: ECMK103
Get started on those Christmas wish lists and take 70% off a selection of toys from Discovery Toys, including crafting sets, outdoor toys, STEM kits, and more. Prices start at $6 after savings. Shop Now at Belk
- Snag an extra 10% off when you opt for in-store pickup (where available). Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95 or is free for orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Discovery Kids Hungry T-Rex Feeding Game for $15 (a low by $10).
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Belk
- In Red.
- It must be picked up in the store to get this price; otherwise, it's $26 shipped.
- PFOA-free non-stick cooking surfaces
- includes a circular crust cutter
- makes 4" pies
- Model: DPIE100GB
