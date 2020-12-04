That's $15 under last month's mention, factoring in shipping, and the lowest price today by $26. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
-
Expires 12/6/2020
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
While the King of Siam thought the giving of white elephants to courtiers who displeased him would be costly and bring them to ruin, these "white elephant" gifts won't break the bank. You'll find hundreds of zany, unique, and funny gifts to exchange at any party. Shop Now at Amazon
That's at least $11 less than other stores charge, such as Newegg. Buy Now at Amazon
- cylindrical thermometer and barometer set
- features the world globe etched in the glass
- mounted on a wood base
- approximately 8" long and 8" high
- Model: 00795A2
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 3, however it can be ordered now at this price.
- USB port
- dual alarms
- DST on/off switch
- 12/24 hour manual set time display
- displays indoor temperature and humidity
- adjustable days and adjustable snooze duration time
- Model: 602-247
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Titianium at this price.
- 3.31" x 0.89" x 5.87" display
- 330-foot sensor transmission range
- temperature displayed in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- 12/24-hour time display
- monitors indoor and outdoor temperatures
- receiver requires 2-AAA batteries (not included)
- sensor requires 2-AA batteries (not included)
- Model: WS-9160U-IT-INT
Apply coupon code "CYBERSAVES" to get this deal. That's $96 off list and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk
- The $44.10 price depends on an in-store pickup. If you don't want to or can't make it to a store, the price is $49 with free shipping.
- NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
- Requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
- Locomotive: 14.5"x4.5"x6.5"
- Passenger car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- Caboose: 11"x4"x5.75"
- Box car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- 18 feet of track
Save on headphones and portable speakers from Brookstone, Beats, Art + Sound, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured are the Brookstone True Wireless Headphones for $27 with pickup ($73 off).
- Pickup in store for an extra 10% off, or get free shipping with $49.
Save on small appliances, bakeware, cookware, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Dash No-Drip Waffle Maker for $35.99 with pickup ($4 low).
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to get the extra 10% off and avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- medium support
- memory foam fill
- measures 15" W x 25" L
- machine washable cover
- Model: 68531355
Sign In or Register